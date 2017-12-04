Kota’s dentist bride calls off marriage after dowry demand

A woman dentist in Rajasthan’s Kota called off her wedding after the man, also a doctor, who she was to marry demanded a dowry of ₹ 1 crore hours before the marriage was to be solemnized.

The father of the woman, Dr. Anil Saxena, a senior faculty member at the Kota Government Medical College and Hospital, said family members decided to call off the wedding late on Sunday.

“Since guests, who were to attend the wedding ceremony, had arrived, the wedding feast was served. Once the guests finished dinner, we told them about the cancellation of the wedding,” Saxena said.

The bridegroom and his family members from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, however, did not attend the wedding feast as they were earlier intimated of the wedding being called off, he said.

During the tilak or engagement ceremony on December 1, the girl’s family members had given jewellery worth ₹ 34 lakh and ₹ 21 lakh in cash to the bridegroom’s family, which they refused to give back, sources in the woman’s family, said.

Saxena, family members said, requested the bridegroom’s family members to return the jewellery and cash given during the tilak ceremony in “a dignified manner” but man’s family members allegedly “misbehaved” and left the wedding venue “in a huff”.

Asked about calling off the wedding, Saxena said: “The bridegroom’s family members demanded for a huge dowry hours before the wedding on Sunday after which his daughter refused marry the man and the family members decided to call off wedding.”

“It is good that the wedding was not solemnized,” he said.

“God saved us as if the wedding would have been solemnized then the things could have been worse.”

Saxena, however, rubbished offering cash worth ₹ 21 lakh during the engagement ceremony to the bridegroom’s family members besides confirming the exact figure of the dowry demand made by the bridegroom’s family members, saying “it was huge dowry demand”.

The bride’s father, late on Monday, lodged a police complaint against bridegroom’s family members at Kota’s Nayapura police station of Kota.

Confirming the lodging of the complaint, circle inspector of Nayapura police station Harish Bharti said police are probing into the complaint.

Doctors of Kota and other guests, who attended the wedding feast, appreciated the decision of the bride and her family members.

Former superintendent of government-run Kota’s Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital Dr Vijay Sardana, a guest at the ceremony, said, “It was a very bold move for any woman to take and which will certainly inspire society against dowry.”