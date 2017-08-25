Kota, Udaipur & Dungarpur fail to improve child sex ratio

Though Rajasthan is being hailed as a model state for the implementation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique (PCPNDT) Act, a few districts have shown little change or decline in the child sex ratio.

The child sex ratio (CSR) is defined as the number of females per thousand males.

In Dungarpur district, there is a decline of 39 points in the CSR, if we compare the CSR of 2011 census to the present sex ratio at birth (SRB) — number of male live births divided by number of female live births and multiplied by 1000. The CSR in the district in 2011 was 922 against the SRB of 883 in 2016-17.

In Udaipur district, the CSR in 2011 was 924 against the SRB of 924 in 2016-17, which shows there is no improvement in the CSR in the past five years. In Kota district, there is a little improvement of three points in the CSR from 899 in 2011 to the SRB of 902 in 2016-17.

“Wherever decoy operations have taken place (in Rajasthan), the SRB has registered a good growth, but still there are districts such as Kota, Udaipur and Dungarpur where hardly any decoy operation took place and SRB has either declined or has not shown any considerable improvement,” says Rajan Choudhary, a social activist Rajan Choudhary, who has played important role in decoy operations in Rajasthan.

He said the government should focus on the districts where no decoy operation has taken place and efforts should be made to increase the SRB in the districts, then only the CSR of 955 in 2021 census can be achieved. “If Rajasthan does not achieve the CSR of 955 girls per 1,000 boys in 2021 census then all efforts made in better implementation of PCPNDT Act will go waste,” he adds.

He said Shekhawati region, especially the Jhunjhunu district, was the hub of sex determination. “Since 2009, 12 decoy operations have taken place in Jhunjhunu. As a result, the CSR has improved (in the district) by 112 points (the CSR in Jhunjhunu was 837 in 2011 against the SRB of 949 at present).

Similarly, CSR in Jaipur has improved by 64 points – from the CSR of 861 in 2011 to the SRB of 925 in 2016-17; 17 decoy operations have taken place in the district so far.

Admitting to the fact that Kota, Udaipur and Dungarpur have not fared well in improving the CSR, National Health Mission chief Naveen Jain said, “Mindset of people has to be changed. Therefore, enforcement of PCPDNT Act and awareness has to go together in the state. Through decoy operations, we are cutting the supply and by creating awareness, we are cutting the demand and trying to change the mindset of people.”

He said the mission will strengthen information network in the three districts, besides keeping a strict watch on the sex determination activities in neighbouring states.

In may be mentioned here that out of the 83 decoy operations conducted by the government since 2009, 20 have been inter-state.