Kota uses Google map to monitor rural development works

The district administration in Kota has started using Google map for transparency and effective monitoring of rural development works.

Villagers will soon be able to see and make verification of the development works in their villages.

“The initiative has been taken at the Sahnawada Gram Panchayat of Itawa Panchayat Samiti of Kota district whereby all the development works done in the last 3 years time have been put on Google map,” district collector Rohit Gupta told HT.

“First listing of 29 kinds of development works in the gram panchayat was done. Icon of every development work in different colour was prepared,” he said.

The key development works selected for displaying on Google map include road construction, housing scheme, toilet construction, handpump scheme, crematorium construction, school construction, sports ground construction and drinking water scheme.

The development works carried out under Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MP LAD) fund and also under Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) LAD fund will also be displayed on Google map.

The chief executive officer of Kota Zila Parishad, Jugal Kishore Meena, said: “At present, the development works of only Model Gram Panchayat of Sahnawada has been done but information of development works of last 3 years of all the gram panchayat of Kota district will be placed on Google map in the current financial year and later such innovation would be implemented across all districts of State.”

He said the innovation will help in bringing transparency and effective monitoring of the development works in the rural areas since such Google map with imposed icons of development works will be made available at all Atal Seva Kendras (Information and Technology service centres) in the district and also the website of the Kota Zila Parishad.

Giving instance of how the innovation would bring transparency, Meena said since the length of the road construction and its amount will reflect on the icon then the villagers can see Google map to actually verify whether certain length of road has been constructed in the area and the allocated amount was spent on it or not.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje was shown the presentation of the innovation at the recently held Rajasthan Digifest in Kota whereby Raje not only appreciated it but also instructed higher officials to implement it across the state.

“The innovation will not only help villagers get information about development works in their villages but also help administration plan development activities in the rural areas,” he said.