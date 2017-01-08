Kota wunderkind tops stage 1 of junior science Olympiad

Jeevesh Joon of Kota has topped the national standard examination, the first stage of the international junior science Olympiad (IJSO), among 310 students who cleared the test. About 20,000 students took the examination.

The 13-year-old boy is now preparing for the second stage of the examination scheduled for January 27.

IJSO is held annually for students who are below 15 years of age. It recognises the significance of natural sciences in education of young people. The IJSO syllabus is not strictly divided into the disciplines of biology, chemistry and physics but rather intends to highlight basic general concepts in science.

The Olympiad programme follows 5 stages: stage 1 is called the national standard examinations (NSE), stage 2 Indian National Olympiad (INO), stage 3 orientation-cum-selection camp (OCSC), stage 4 pre-departure training camp (PDT) and stage 5 is participation in International Olympiad (IO). Each country sends a team of 6 students for IO in each subject.

Joon, a class 8 student, brought laurels to the coaching city a month after four students from this riverbank town, 261 km south of Jaipur, won gold medal at the 13th IJSO held in Indonesia’s Bali from December 2 to 11, 2016. The Indian team returned from Bali with five gold medals, the highest that any of the 48 participating countries won.

This brought glory to the town known for its coaching centres which help students to prepare for highly competitive admission tests to enter India’s premier engineering or medical colleges. Every year, more than 100,000 students from different parts of India arrive in Kota.

The coaching institutes hogged limelight in recent years for an alarming rate of suicide among students. In 2016, 17 students ended their lives in Kota. In 2015, 20 students committed suicide due to fear of failure, pressure from parents and other reasons.

Joon, who hails from Haryana, came to Kota in 2012 with his sister Harsha and mother Darshana Devi, a government nurse in their native state. He took admission in Class 5 while Harsha joined Class 11 at a local school besides joining Allen Career Institute for medical coaching. Joon joined the pre-nurture division (for students of Classes 6 to 10) the next year.

In 2015, Joon created history when he became the youngest student to clear NSE in Biology, which is based on the higher secondary syllabus. At 12 years of age, the boy reached the third stage but failed to make it to the six-member team to represent the country. His teachers said they had never heard of anyone below Class 9 to clear any of the Olympiads.

Harsha is in first year of MBBS at University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi.

There are 12 official Olympiads in the world. In India, Mumbai-based The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) conducts 8 of them – physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, astronomy, earth science, information technology (IT) and junior science.

The programme is financially supported by Government of India, in particular, by Board of Nuclear Sciences (Department of Atomic Energy), Department of Science and Technology, Department of Space and Ministry of Human Resource Development – and hence known as the official Olympiad programme. Many private bodies also conduct Olympiads.

The students of coaching institutes of Kota have proved their excellence in the results of the first phase of IJSO 2017. According to the results announced, a total of 66 students from Allen Career Institute of Kota have been selected for the second round, in which 7 students have secured ranks amongst the all-India top 10. They are Jeevesh Joon, Subarno Nath, Arpit Chauhan, Sarthak Gupta, Mudita Goyal, Akhil Jain and Nishant Roshan.

Career Point Institute’s 2 students have also been selected for the second phase of IJSO. Pre-Foundation division students of Career Point named Anuj Jain of class 8th and Ayush Jain of class 10th have been selected for 2nd phase of IJSO. Nine students from Resonance also cleared the NSEJS.