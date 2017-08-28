A madarsa in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district runs in the open in a graveyard, forcing students to drop out.

Enrolment at the school up to Class 5, set up at Saipau town on August 8, 2003, has declined over the years, leaving it with 50 students now.

“It is very inconvenient for teachers and students to be in a class when a body is buried a few furlongs away,” said madarsa committee member Akbar Khan Usman. The committee, he said, has written to the Madarsa Board to allot it a building but in vain.

“We have requested the Saipau sub-divisional officer (SDO), Dholpur district collector, MP Manoj Rajoria, transport minister Yunus Khan and even chief minister Vasundhara Raje for a better place for the madarsa, but our plea has not been addressed,” Usman said.

“The CM and the transport minister assured us to provide a building for the school and solve all problems if we voted for BJP candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha in the assembly by-election in April.”

The Muslims of the town, Usman said, voted for the party but the government forgot its assurance. “We met Yunus Khan in Jaipur recently but nothing has been done for the madarsa.”

Girraj Singh Malinga, Congress legislator from Badi, said, “It is shameful that children of the minority community are being forced to study in the open in a graveyard. I will meet the minister concerned to demand a building for the madarsa.”

Enrolment is decreasing every year because parents avoid sending their children to the madarsa running on a burial ground, said Aslam Khan, a contractual teacher at the school since 2008.

Urdu teacher Ruvina Khan said, “I have been teaching here since 2013. Students eat midday meal sitting near graves. The atmosphere turns worse when a body is brought for burial.”

Akali Khan, local resident, said, “My three kids study in the madarsa because I cannot send them to a private school because of my poor financial condition.”

Harna Khan, father of three students at the school, said, “We are forcing our children to go to the school. Fear of graves makes kids reluctant to go to the school.”

Saipau SDO Vinod Kumar Meena said he has not got any complaint about the school running in a graveyard. “I will forward their complaint to the education department if they give it to me.”

Locals have copies of the complaint given to the SDO and other officials.