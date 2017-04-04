Madhya Pradesh makes Aadhaar must for ration, sets June 30 deadline

Aadhaar cards will be mandatory for getting ration in Madhya Pradesh after June 30, the state government has declared.

State food and civil supplies commissioner Vivek Porwal on Monday said no ration will be provided to people in the state without Aadhaar card.

District officials have been directed to ensure beneficiaries get Aadhaar card by June, he said.

As a step aimed at better targeting of subsidies and checking leakages, Central government had made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar number for availing benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The Centre issued a notification in February under the Aaadhar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, which requires over 800 million beneficiaries to furnish their Aadhaar numbers to avail subsidised food. So far, about 72% of beneficiary households have linked their ration cards with the Aadhaar number.

