 Madhya Pradesh makes Aadhaar must for ration, sets June 30 deadline | bhopal | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Madhya Pradesh makes Aadhaar must for ration, sets June 30 deadline

bhopal Updated: Apr 04, 2017 12:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Madhya Pradesh

No ration will be provided to beneficiaries in the state without Aadhaar card, the state food and civil supplies commissioner Vivek Porwal said. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Aadhaar cards will be mandatory for getting ration in Madhya Pradesh after June 30, the state government has declared.

State food and civil supplies commissioner Vivek Porwal on Monday said no ration will be provided to people in the state without Aadhaar card.

District officials have been directed to ensure beneficiaries get Aadhaar card by June, he said.

As a step aimed at better targeting of subsidies and checking leakages, Central government had made it mandatory to have an Aadhaar number for availing benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The Centre issued a notification in February under the Aaadhar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, which requires over 800 million beneficiaries to furnish their Aadhaar numbers to avail subsidised food. So far, about 72% of beneficiary households have linked their ration cards with the Aadhaar number.

Read more

tags

more from bhopal

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you