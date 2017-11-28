Maintaining law and order Rajasthan government’s first priority: Kataria

In the last four years, the government’s “first” priority has been to make sure that law and order situation in the state is maintained and there’s a peaceful environment for the common man, said Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday.

Kataria was addressing media persons at the police headquarters in Jaipur about the initiatives taken by the home department in the last four years.

“There has been a consistent decrease in crime in the past few years with an 8.93 % decrease in IPC crimes seen in 2016 as compared to 2015,” said Kataria, adding that the new initiatives introduced by the department have been effective in bringing down the crime rate.

“Several initiatives such as Abhay command centre, police jawabdehi samiti, public hearing of grievances, chief minister’s helpline and citizen apps have helped to improve the law and order situation,” said Kataria.

He congratulated the police and said that the state has presented an example in the country owing to the decrease in IPC crimes, even in serious offences such as kidnapping, dacoity and rape.

The home minister said that there was a 92 percent increase in crimes against women from 2009 to 2013, but since the BJP government came into power, crimes against women have decreased by 5 percent in the past four years.

Kataria said the central government has sanctioned ₹275 crore for setting up the global centre for security, counter terrorism and anti-insurgency in Jaipur. The state will contribute ₹110 crore of the total sanctioned amount, he added.

The home minister spoke about the achievements of various police departments including planning, state disaster relief force, prisons and the forensic science laboratory. He also spoke about the technological advancements made by the police force such as the uploading of FIRs on a portal accessible to citizens.