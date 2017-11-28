Male sterilisation on a downward slide in Rajasthan

When it’s comes to family planning efforts; Rajasthan’s performance has been pathetic in regard to male sterilisation. According to health department data, male sterilization was 8,140 in 2010-11, which dropped to 3,833 in 2016-17 and 1,267 in 2017-18 (till Oct 2017).

Health minister Kali Charan Saraf while launching a fortnight-long male sterilisation drive on Tuesday released a poster to create awareness and increase male participation in family planning. “Male participation is important to improve family planning and reproductive health,” he said.

Family Welfare director Dr SM Mittal accepting the dismal performance said, “A meeting was held with central government officials in regard to increase in male participation and they have been given guidelines. A workshop and training programme was organised for deputy chief medical and health officers of all districts on November 18.”

According to health department data, male sterilisations were 8140 in 2010-11, 5528 in 2011-12, 4949 in 2012-13, 3769 in 2013-14, 4303 in 2014-15, 4754 in 2015-16, 3833 in 2016-17 and 1267 in 2017-18 (from April to October 20170).

The basic reason behind the poor performance is that the Rajasthani society is male-dominated and the women are not allowed to take any decision about male sterilisation.

“A strategy has been planned this year which will have a positive impact and the number of male sterilisations will certainly increase,” said Dr Mittal.

Elaborating the strategy, the official said information, education and communication (IEC) strategy will be designed and developed based on need; it will bridge the information gap among eligible couples; community leaders will be involved and doctors and male nurses will motivate eligible males and their male patients to undergo a vasectomy.

Dr Mittal said that for creating awareness among eligible men for sterilisation, Rs 20,000 has been allotted for each district and Rs 10,000 for each block.

Apart from involving male nurses and doctors at various health facilities across the state, the frontline workers, including auxiliary nurses and midwives (ANM), accredited social health workers (ASHA) and anganwari workers will also motivate spouses of eligible men to undergo sterilisation.

The official said that November 21 to 27 will be the mobilisation week and eligible men will be identified and November 28 to December 4 will be service delivery week during which the vasectomies will be carried out.

The state has 794 static/fixed day static centres of which 104 centres are for male sterilisation with 136 service providers.

Dr Mittal said that eligible males will be informed that there is no need for general anaesthesia to undergo the procedure or hospitalisation and quicker recovery time.