Man arrested for ‘harassing, beating’ his wife for dowry

A non-residential Indian (NRI) has been arrested form Delhi airport on a dowry complaint lodged by his wife, who lives in Udaipur, police said here on Thursday.

Anita, a resident of Udaipur’s Hajareshwar colony, accused her husband Sunil Sharma, a software engineer based in the US, of harassing and beating her for dowry money.

Acting on her complaint with Udaipur police, Sharma, a resident of Delhi, was arrested by Delhi police from the airport on November 19 and handed him over to Rajasthan police’s women protection cell.

Anita had met the Udaipur’s superintendent of police in 2011 after her return from the US to file a complaint on the issue. Following that the superintendent of police transferred the matter to the women protection cell.

The women protection cell had sent many notices to accused for clarifications but he did not reply, said a police officer.

Sharma was produced before a local court that remanded him to police custody till November 24, police said.

According to the complaint, Anita and Sharma got married in May 2004. The couple went to the US in 2005. A few years later, Sharma allegedly started harassing her for dowry. Anita returned to India in 2011 with their son.