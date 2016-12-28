Man arrested for teenager’s murder in same-sex relationship

The Jaipur police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering a teenage boy with whom he was in a homosexual relationship.

The body of the 14-year-old victim was found in Sanganer Sadar neighbourhood of the city late on December 24, with a number of injury marks made with a sharp weapon. The victim, identified as Varun Pandey, left his house at 8pm and did not return.

“After the body was identified, we started enquiring about his friends with whom he met often and that is when we came across the name of one Priyanshu alias Lala, who used to live near the victim’s house and would often be seen with him,” said Dharam Veer Singh, Sanganer Sadar police station chief.

Singh further said that investigation revealed that Priyanshu was missing from his home ever since the murder.

“We finally tracked down Priyanshu to Bayana in Bharatpur from where we arrested him late on Tuesday. He has confessed to murdering Varun.”

Police said that Varun and Priyanshu were in a homosexual relationship for the past two months.

“Priyanshu was about to be married soon and after knowing that, Varun started blackmailing him and threatened to tell his future wife about their relationship,” Singh said.

“On the day of the murder, Priyanshu called Varun to his house and then the two of them went outon Prianshu’s two-wheeler.

“Priyanshu was riding pillion with Varun driving. Priyanshu stabbed Varun on his back and when he fell from the two-wheeler he inflicted more wounds before the 14-year-old died. After dumping the body, Priyanshu fled the spot,” he said.

Police sources told HT that earlier too Priyanshu engaged in same-sex activities with teenage boys from his neighbourhood and this was known to Varun’s parents who discouraged him from seeing Priyanshu.

Police have recovered the two-wheeler in which bloodstains are visible and have also found the knife with which the murder was committed.

The accused will be produced at a city court on Thursday, police said.