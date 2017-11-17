Man carries pregnant wife to PHC on bicycle, she delivers a stillborn baby on road

A nine-month pregnant woman, being carried by her husband on a bicycle to a hospital, delivered a stillborn by the roadside Thursday at a village in Udaipur, once again highlighting the poor health care and infrastructure facilities in rural Rajasthan.

The incident took place at Amba village of Kotra area. It was the second such incident reported from the area this week.

Her husband was carrying heavily pregnant Sita Kapasia to Mamer Public Health Centre (PHC) on bicycle soon after labour pain started. However, before she could reach the PHC, the pain became acute and she delivered a stillborn child by the roadside.

The PHC is around 20 km from the woman’s village and the way to the health centre is extremely uneven. Kapasia’s medical condition is said to be critical.

Two days ago, another woman of the same village delivered a baby on the road while being transported to a hospital by her relatives on shoulders.

“When we do not have proper connectivity, than how would we get other basic facilities at our villages. Due to lack of basic enmities, these sort incidences are very common in our area,” Babu Lal Kharadi, former Sarpanch of the village, told HT.

Sohan Lal Parmar, a social activist in the area, told HT: “We are battling with lack of infrastructure facilities since years. We met the sub sectional officer of the area regarding our problems and handed over a memorandum to him on Wednesday.”