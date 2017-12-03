Man fined for not wearing helmet while driving car!

Can traffic cops fine you for not wearing helmet while driving a car? No. But Bharatpur resident Vishnu Sharma (23) was fined ₹200 by the Rajasthan police on December 1 allegedly for not wearing a helmet while driving his Maruti Omni (RJ 02 UA 5840) under Uncha Nagla police outpost on the UP-Rajasthan border.

Sharma said he was driving his van when he was stopped by the traffic cops on the Agra-Jaipur national highway for checking. Constable Prahlad Singh fined him for not wearing helmet, he said.

Singh told HT on Sunday that he mistakenly fined the man for not wearing helmet. “I wanted to fine him for not using seat belt, but mistakenly wrote ‘not wearing helmet’,” he said. HT has a copy of the fine receipt.

After being fined, Sharma now uses helmet while driving his car. “I showed them all documents, but they insisted on imposing fine. I had fastened the seat belt,” he said. “I don’t want to be fined again,” he said, when asked why he uses a helmet while driving a car.

Police officers said they were not aware of such a fine. Uncha Nagla outpost in-charge Gambheer Singh said he was off duty for five days, but he added that he would inquire into how such a fine was issued.