Man held for raping Dalit minor girl in Khanpur

KOTA.

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor Dalit girl in Khanpur town of Jhalawar district, police said.

Parents of the 12-year-old girl, residing in Teliya ka Mohalla area, filed a complaint at the Khanpur police station on Sunday, saying Vijay Rathi (22), their neighbour, had abducted and raped their daughter. The parents are daily-wage labourers.

“Neighbour Vijay, who works as a cook, took the girl on Sunday with him on his bike on the pretext of attending a birthday party in a nearby area,” said Surendra Singh, assistant sub-inspector at the Khanpur police station.

The accused then took the girl to a room in Harigarh area, 25 km from Khanpur, and raped her, Singh said. The accused later dropped the girl at her house in Khanpur and absconded.

Police took the girl to the community health centre (CHC) in Khanpur in their van, which overturned on the way in which the victim’s father sustained minor injuries.

After girl’s medical examination in Jhalawar, her statements were recorded before the magistrate.

Surendra Singh said, “The accused has been arrested; he has been booked under section 376 of IPC, section 3 of SC/ST Act, and under POCSO Act.”