Man kidnapping captured on camera, three abductors arrested in Rajasthan’s Banswara

A 60-year old man was kidnapped in Udaipur on Monday for failing to clear a debt of Rs 20 lakh from a finance company in Banswara. The crime was recorded on the CCTV that showed how three men dragged the man into a car without a registration number. Banswara police arrested two of the kidnappers six hours after the crime and rescued the man. The third kidnapper was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Police said Suraj Narayan Sharma of Nava Naroda of Ahmedabad was picked up from outside a hotel in the Udaipol area of Udaipur on Monday evening. CCTV footage of the hotel showed the crime while passers-by were busy recording the incident on their mobile phones. Some of them were even mute spectators. Police launched a manhunt for the kidnappers on the basis of the footage. They identified one of the kidnappers as Shahid Mansuri and traced his location to Banswara.

“Sharma, a Gujarati businessman, bought trucks seized by the excise department during raids and sold them for a profit. Such trucks are auctioned at the excise commissioner’s office in Udaipur. Sharma often visited the lake city for this. This time, Sharma had come to Udaipur on August 19 and was staying in Hotel Sarv Ritu Vilas,” said the police.

The arrested accused said that Sharma had allegedly taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh from a finance company ten years ago. Mansuri, who is an employee of the company, planned his kidnap when the businessman failed to repay the debt. He had planned the abduction with two of his friends, Abhishek Paliwal and Manoj Bharti. All three of them are in the police custody and have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.