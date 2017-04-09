Man kills father, sister to avenge wife’s murder

A man from Falasia village in Udaipur beat his father and sister to death and gravely wounded his mother to avenge his wife’s death.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when 40-year-old Jagdish entered his house and attacked his family to take revenge for his wife, who was allegedly killed by a year ago. He attacked his mother with a stick and when the 75-year-old fell unconscious, Jagdish fled.

Dalpat Singh, station house officer of Falasia police station, said that Jagdish’s wife was killed by his father, Lakmaram, and brother, Raju. They later burned her body. They were arrested and sent to jail.

Apparently, Lakmaram and Raju had frequent fights with Jagdish’s wife and that’s why they killed her.

Five months ago Lakhmaram and Raju got bail and since then they have been having arguments with Jagdish over his wife’s death.

After once such argument on Saturday, Jagdish dragged his father out of the house and beat him with a stick till he died. When his 26-year-old sister, Kamla, who was working in the nearby fields, tried to intervene, he attacked and killed her. He then went inside the house and attacked his sleeping mother, Nanudi Bai. The elderly lady fell unconscious. Jagdish assumed that Nanudi had succumbed to her injuries and fled the scene.

Raju’s four-year-old daughter, who was also in the house at the time of the incident, hid behind a wall, and later narrated the incident to the police. A case of murder has been filed against the accused and the police are trying to track him down.

The bodies of Lakhmaram and Kamala have been shifted to a mortuary and Nanudi Bai is being treated for her injuries at MB Hospital.