Man kills teenager in Kota after engagement was cancelled

Piqued over cancellation of their engagement, a man stabbed a teenage girl to death in Nehru Nagar area of Kota city on Friday, police said.

Shahnoor (18) was going to a teacher to attend Urdu classes when Sabir (25) attacked her with a knife. She suffered multiple stab wounds and fainted. The accused ran away but was later arrested, police said.

Locals informed the police about the incident; the injured girl was taken to the Government Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Circle inspector Ram Khiladi Meena said, “The two were engaged around a year ago but the engagement was later called off. This led to tension between the two families. The teenager was stabbed in animosity.”

The teenager’s body was kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.