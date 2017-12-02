Man repeatedly rapes minor daughter in Rajasthan, arrested

The Jhalawar police arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly raping his 7-year-old daughter, police said on Saturday.

The girl used to attend an anganwadi centre in her neighbourhood in Rajasthan’s Jhalwar town, but stopped going there for the last four days. An anganwadi worker, on noticing the girl’s absence, went to her home on Friday, a police official said.

There, the anganwadi worker came to know that the girl was allegedly raped by her father for three to four times a week, said Jhalwar deputy superintendent of police Chagan Singh Rathore.

The minor’s mother died two months after her birth and her grandmother, who is blind, lives with at the house, he said.

The girl told the anganwadi worker that her father, who works at a tent house used to get drunk every night and repeatedly rape her.

After finding out about the incident, the anganwadi worker informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the girl was admitted to a local hospital, where a medical examination confirmed that the minor was raped.

After being counselled by CWC members, her statement was recorded and a complaint was lodged at the Mahila police station in Jhalawar, police said.

The girl’s father was arrested late on Friday, the police official said, adding the accused has been booked for rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With agency inputs)