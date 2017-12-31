Man tries to end life after killing girlfriend in Rajasthan

A man allegedly attempted to commit suicide after killing his girlfriend in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

Ghanshyam Regar, 22, a resident of Nagaur district, had on Saturday booked a room at a hotel in Pushkar to stay with his girlfriend, Jamuna Regar, 31.

They had a dispute over some issue that led to the incident, the police said.

SHO of Pushkar Police Station Mahaveer Sharma said that hotel administration informed them on Sunday when the duo did not come out of the room.

The accused had stabbed his girlfriend with a knife and then tried killing himself, the police said.

The body of the woman was kept in a mortuary for post- mortem whereas the accused was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The accused was later referred to a hospital in Ajmer whereas the body of the woman was handed over to her family members after post-mortem, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC and further investigation is underway, Sharma added.