Marriage hall gutted by fire in Jaipur, no casualties

A marriage venue near Jawahar Circle in Jaipur was gutted by a major fire that erupted around 2.15 pm on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire at Rose Garden was extinguished with the help of 16 fire tenders but the entire structure turned into ashes.

A local, who was present, said that the fire started after a spark flew from a welding machine and landed on a piece of cloth. “Two men were working on a decorative frame and welding something. A spark landed on the cloth and the fire spread as the wind was strong,” said Shravan Kumar Sharma (45).

Deputy commissioner (DC) of Jaipur Municipal Corporation Shipra Sharma, who was on the spot, said that the information regarding the accident was received around 2.30 pm and the fire tenders reached the spot within 15 minutes. “Locals told us that that sparks from a welding machine started the fire, but the actual reason remains a matter of investigation,” said Sharma.

Although the flames were controlled within 20 minutes of the fire tenders reaching the spot, the rescue and extinguishing work went on till late in the evening. Tents and other make-shift structures used for decorations were gutted in the fire. The structures were mostly made from cardboard and caught fire immediately, said Sharma.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Kunwar Rastradeep said that there was no loss of life and a case will be registered against the venue owners later.

Chief fire officer Jalaj Ghasiya said that the marriage garden did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, which is needed to operate such a venue.

The venue was being decorated for a wedding on Sunday. Locals said that the marriage venue has recently opened and so far hosted only four weddings.

A neighbouring cattle shed also caught fire but the animals were rescued in time.