Mayo celebrates R-Day a day later, minister says action will be taken

Mayo College celebrated the Republic Day a day later citing bad weather on January 26, a decision that drew flak from the state education minister.

Director and principal Lt General (retd) SH Kulkarni hoisted the tricolour on the main building of the boys-only residential public school in Ajmer.

“The school administration had postponed the R-Day celebrations because of bad weather. Today we heard speeches from students and the school director,” said Achal Deep, school’s public relations officer (PRO).

Mayo College Girls’ School and Mayoor School, which come under the council that governs the Mayo College boys’ school, celebrated the R-Day on Thursday with other schools and institutions in the city.

Deep said Kulkarni had ordered postponement of the function. “The order said movement of students was not possible because of rain, so the R-Day would possibly be observed on January 27,” said the PRO.

Criticising the Mayo College administration’s decision, state education minister Vasudev Devnani said, “The action of the principal cannot be justified on any parameters. When students and staff of all other schools and institutions, braving the bad weather, participated in the R-Day celebrations in their schools, and the district-level function was held at Patel stadium, how can Mayo College people take such an excuse?”

He said, “The function is not weather-specific; the flag has to be hoisted and national anthem played on time. It (postponement) is against the law; we will look into it and take appropriate action against the erring people.”

Educationist Achala Sharma said, “They (Mayo College) have mocked the most pious day of Indian Republic.”

The Army headquarters had recommended cancellation of R-Day parade in Delhi in 1972 because of troops shortage, but then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had declined.