Medical aspirant from Lucknow commits suicide in Kota

KOTA: A student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said on Thursday.

The student identified as Abdul Azeez, 21, from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, used to stay in a hostel in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar neighbourhood of the city, said Awadhesh Kumar, assistant sub inspector of police of Jawahar Nagar police station.

Students at the hostel told police that Azeez has not been coming out of his room for meals at the hostel mess after which a fellow student went to his room to look for him on Wednesday where he was found hanging from the ceiling fan, he said.

Fellow students at the hostel informed police, who broke open the door of the room as it was locked from inside, said the police official.

About the possible cause of the suicide, Neeraj Kumar, circle inspector at the police station said: “A suicide note was recovered from the room in which the student has written “personal family problem” as cause of suicide”.

Azeez was a student in one of the city’s coaching institutes famous for preparing youngsters for the highly-competitive entrance examinations for different professional courses.

“The student in the suicide note has written that he was annoyed with the behavior of someone in the family,” Kumar said, adding that since the police do not know the person mentioned in the note, the details of the “family problem” will be known only after a probe.

Police have informed the student’s father, Roshan Ali about his son’s suicide and the suicide note, Kumar said.

Asked about what possibly could have drove his son to commit suicide, Ali said he is clueless about what why is son to the extreme step as he was good in studies.

Azeez passed Class 12 two years back and came to Kota for preparing for NEET in May.

The body of the student was handed over to his father after an autopsy, police said.

The autopsy report has revealed that the student appears to have committed suicide a couple of days back, said Awadhesh Kumar.

This is the 6th suicide by a coaching student in Kota so far this year. Last year, 16 students committed suicide in the coaching hub.

More than 1.50 lakh students take coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations in Kota every year.