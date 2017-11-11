Meritorious students felicitated by education minister

AJMER: About 3,400 students, who scored above 60 percent marks in their board exams from schools in Ajmer north constituency, were felicitated by education minister Vasudev Devnani on Saturday at an event to mark National Education Day .

Devnani, who represents Ajmer north constituency in the state assembly, called upon students to imbibe the three ‘Ps’ -politeness, practicality in thinking, and perfectness and three ‘Cs’ -creativity, character and develop confidence.

“It was not possible to felicitate such a huge number of students at a single function that would have made the function lengthy and time consuming. I would advise MLAs to hold such functions in their respective constituencies to motivate students”, replied Devnani on being asked as to why the meritorious students of Ajmer south constituency were not included.

Chief of Nimbark Peeth, Shyam Sharan Dev Maharaj said, “The present education system is not in unison with Indian culture, religious practices and our social ethos”. He called upon policy makers in state to formulate school syllabus that is compatible with ‘Sanatan Dharm’. Talking about neglecting Sanskrit education in schools, he said, “It is regretful that the language which developed in this subcontinent is in deplorable condition because of present day education policy”. He urged the education minister to make Sanskrit compulsory in schools and introduce it at a very early stage.

Absence of BJP leaders of Ajmer south constituency including MoS for women and child welfare Anita Bhadel, once again exposed in public the rift between the leaders of the two constituencies.

IG Malini Agarwal, district collector Gurav Goyal, zila pramukh Vandana Nogia, Ajmer mayor Dharmendra Gehlot were also present at the function.