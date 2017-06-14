Mine worker’s son cracks JEE, money in way for IIT dream

Dilip Kumar, the son a Dalit mine worker in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur who cracked the JEE Advanced exams, hopes to get admission in the mechanical engineering stream at the Indian Institute of Technology-Mumbai.

The seventeen-year-old, a resident of Jodhpur’s Khudiyana village, has become an epitome of inspiration for students from impoverished Dalit families who aspires to make it big in life overcoming financial hurdles.

Kumar secured an All India Rank of 128 in the scheduled caste category of the IIT-JEE Advanced 2017, and 7,675 in the general category, results of which were declared on June 11 and scored 79% marks in his Class 12 board exams of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

“I work as a construction worker earlier, but now due failing health, I no longer can crush stones in quarries,” says his father, Bhagwanaram, 50, who doubles up a part-time construction worker to run a family of seven.

The family owns a seven beegha plot of agricultural land, which he has been given to farmer in the village on share cropping to augment the family’s income, he says.

About the challenges of educating his five sons of whom Kumar is the youngest, he says, “I earn less than ₹ 70,000 a year from my work as a construction worker and from agricultural income while my eldest son has now started to run an e-mitra kiosk to share the responsibility of running the family and educating the other siblings.”

Kumar mother, Kamla Devi (46) too helps in augmenting the family income by finding work under the National Rural Employment Gaurantee Scheme.

“My parents have lived in half mud house half puccka house in the village for most of their lives but they never let any of us feel the crunch of money,” says Kumar.

Kumar’s success journey began three years back, when he scored 85% marks in the Class 10 board exams, following which a school teacher of his village school advised him to take coaching classes for IIT-JEE from Kota.

“My father arranged money for my education by taking loans, which helped me crack the JEE Advanced exams,” he says.

Kumar studied at the Allen Career Coaching Institute in Kota for the last two years for which the institute provided 50% concession in fees.

Despite cracking the JEE Advanced, Dilip and his family is facing a new challenge that arranging money for admission at IIT, his accommodation and education.

“Even if I have to more borrow money, I will ensure that my son studies at IIT,” says Bhagwanaram.

About his future plans, Kumar says: “I want to take admission in mechanical engineering stream at IIT-Mumbai”.

“After graduating from IIT, I want to fulfill the dreams of my parents and serve them as their hard work has always inspired me to move ahead in my life.”