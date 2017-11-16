Minor molested, brother shot at in Rajasthan’s Dolpur

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a neighbour when she was returning home from tuition class on a by-cycle in Dholpur, police said.

The incident took place at 6.30 pm near the Atal Sewa Kendra at Ratanpur on Wednesday, said station house officer (SHO) of Baseri police station Sitaram Meena.

The alleged molester, identified as Ajeet Thakur, fired at the minor’s brother from a country-made weapon when he tried to stop the man from molesting his sister, he said.

“Some pellets grazed the boy’s face,” the police said.

The victim’s uncle lodged a complaint against Ajeet Thakur for allegedly molesting his niece and opening fire on his nephew, the police said.

“My niece, a student of Class 10, was returning home from tuition class when Ajeet Thakur caught her and started molesting,” the uncle said in his complaint to the police.

The brother-sister duo goes for tuition classes together to a neighbouring village every evening, the uncle said in the complaint.

The brother, who was coming on his motorcycle was a little behind his sister, and tried to save her when Ajeet Thakur fired at him, the complaint said.

The girl and her brother have been sent to a local hospital for medical examination and a case has been registered under sections 323, 341, 504, 336 and 354 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Ajeet Thakur, SHO Sitaram Meena said.

“We are looking for the accused, who still absconding,” he added