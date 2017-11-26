Missing minor found strangled in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

The dead body of a 9-year-old boy, Arjun Singh, who went missing from his house, was found in the bushes behind a toast factory in Rupwas town in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Sunday morning, police said.

Police team led by circle officer of Bayana, Himanshu Sharma, reached the spot and collected samples that were sent to the forensic experts. The body was handed over to family after postmortem.

Ramprakash Jatav, father of the deceased, who earns his livelihood by selling milk, had sent his son, Arjun along with two of his siblings to give milk to the factory labourers at :45pm on Saturday. Two of the siblings returned home to inform that their brother had been asked to stay back by one of the labourers. When Arjun didn’t return, his father informed the police who were unable to trace their son till late at night. Even the labourers denied having seen the missing boy.

The body was spotted by passersby in the bushes behind Sugan toast factory, on way to Dholpur. It was later identified by Arjun’s kin.

Investigative officer of Rupwas police, Abijeet Meena said a complaint by Jatav has been registered.

Prima facie it seems that the boy’s body was thrown into the bushes after being strangled. Police found his throat tied with a rope. Some labourers of the factory were detained for interrogation. “We are interrogating some people to nab the culprit,” said Meena.

Bharatpur superintendent of police Anil Kumar Tank said the boy was strangled by his killers when he saw them stealing woods from the factory and threatened them that he will complain to the factory owner about them .

” Nearly half a dozen people have been detained for interrogation and we hope to solve the case soon,” he said.