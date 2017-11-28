Movie shooting at historical sites: Rajasthan plans to cut red tape, reduce fees

The Rajasthan archaeology department is preparing a proposal to cut red tape in granting permission for film shootings at monuments and historical sites in the state. The department will also seek reduction and fee waivers at certain locations to boost tourism.

Rajasthan, which has always been a popular destination among filmmakers, recently has been in the eye of the storm with violent protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which has been extensively shot in the desert state. In January, members of Karni Sena had vandalised the sets of Padmavati at Jaipur’s Jaigarh fort and assaulted Bhansali for distorting history. The film is on 14th-century Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh.

“The proposal, which is in its initial stages, is aimed at promoting tourism in the state as any movie shoot is a major source of publicity,” a tourism department official told HT on the condition of anonymity. Rajasthan has been a preferred location for filmmakers, but difficulties in getting permission for shoots have prompted filmmakers to look for other locations, the official said.

Some recent big-budget movies that have been shot in Rajasthan include Yeh Jawani Heh Diwani starring Ranbir Kapoor. A major sequence of the movie was shot at the ‘Bagore ki Haveli’ in Udaipur. Another blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijan, was partly shot in the quaint little town of Mandawa in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. More recently, Badrinath ki Dulhaniya, a romantic comedy, was extensively shot in Jaipur and Kota.

Palaces and forts like Amer and deserts of Rajasthan have been preferred destinations for shootings. The filmmakers, however, have to pay a hefty amount to shoot at these picturesque locations. A shoot at Amer Palace costs Rs 2 lakh a day while the fee for the outer part of Sheesh Mahal is Rs 3 lakh per day.

The authorities plan to collect a fixed amount from the filmmakers as security prior to shooting so that the cost of damages, if any, can be recovered. The filmmakers will have to ensure the safety of the tourists and take preemptive measures to ensure that there is no damage to the monument.

“A concrete proposal with names of locations, where fees will be reduced or waived off, will be in ready in two weeks,” the official said.

Despite repeated attempts, archaeology department director Hridesh Sharma could not be contacted for comments.