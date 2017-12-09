Mukundra revamps infrastructure before reintroducing tigers

The Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) administration in Kota is currently busy developing infrastructure before reintroduction of tigers.

While animal lovers are waiting with bated breath for introduction of the big cat, the preparations are in full swing as the wildlife department is keen on the move by December end.

“While an enclosure of one hectare is near completion in Seljar range, another enclosure of around 24 hectare is being developed in Dara block,” MHTR deputy conservator of forest SR Yadav said. The enclosures are constructed to help the tigers acclimatise with the habitat before releasing them in the wild. A water point was developed inside the enclosure of Seljar.

Yadav added that the exercise for collecting the pug marks is underway. The staff required for regular monitoring is also being stepped up. “There are 25 camera traps at MHTR, and we are trying to procure 125 more. The construction of wall at several places, including the five kilometre long wall stretching from Amjar to Ghati Mata, is underway,” he said.

Support of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is being sought for monitoring work before and after reintroducing the big cats. MHTR spans across 759.99 sq km with the core area 417.17 square km and buffer area of 342.82 sq km. A notification was issued in 2013 to announce MHTR as the third tiger reserve of Rajasthan, which is currently devoid of tigers.