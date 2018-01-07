Municipality in Rajasthan’s Baran to award residents for segregating garbage before disposal

The Chhabra Municipality in Rajasthan’s Baran, has launched a lucky draw scheme under Swachh Bharat Mission to award residents for segregating garbage before handing it to the civic body, an official said on Sunday.

“We have started door to door collection of segregated garbage so that we can use the wet garbage as compost and the dry garbage can be sent to the trenching ground,” said executive officer of the municipality Manoj Malav.

“We have launched a lucky draw scheme in which we are giving 25 lucky draw coupons to people who segregated garbage for disposal every day. Residents will be given forms with stickers that will mention if the garbage to be collected, is wet or dry,” he said.

The civic body will give away six mobile phones, 20 kitchen appliances like mixers, 20 cloth irons, 50 tiffin boxes and 500 consolation prizes to the winners, Malav said.

“The municipality has got an overwhelming response from more than 1,500 people who have submitted forms pasted with lucky draw coupons.”

The lucky draw winners have been shortlisted and will soon be awarded, he said.

Asked how the civic body will bear the expenses for the prizes, Malav said Swachch Bharata Mission fund given for information, education and communication, will be used to purchase the gifts.

“The initiative is to encourage people to segregate wet and dry garbage before disposal,” he said.