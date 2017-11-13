Murlipura murder: Woman killed live-in partner suspecting infidelity

The police have solved the murder of a man, who was found dead in Jaipur’s Murlipura area on Sunday morning. The police said that the man’s live-in partner had killed him on the suspicion that he was seeing other women.

Ashok Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jaipur West, sharing the details at a press conference here on Monday, said, “A woman told us that her husband has been murdered by two men, whom he had brought as labourers from Bihar. We found the woman’s claim suspicious right from the beginning.”

The body, as told by Saraswati Devi, was found in a sack covered with wooden sticks at a house in Shankar Vihar Vistar area. The plot owner said that he had given the plot on rent to two labourers – Devi and her partner.

The victim, Balgovind Rastogi, was from Bihar, and Devi alleged that he was her husband. When the police interrogated Devi she feigned innocence but later confessed to the crime. The woman had left her husband and two children and was in a live-in relationship with Rastogi for past three years.

Devi had started suspecting that Rastogi was in a relationship with other women and planned to kill him, the police said. She arranged an axe for the murder.

On Friday night, she called another man, Bhanwar Lal, to their house and got Rastogi drunk. Devi then hit a heavily drunk Rastogi with the axe and killed him. Later, the duo put the body in a sack and hid it.

Two days later, she informed the police and gave the fictitious story. The police added that Devi and Bhanwar have been arrested. They will be presented in court on Tuesday.