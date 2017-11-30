My priority embossed in Rajasthan Police’s motto: DGP

The priorities of director general of Rajasthan Police Om Prakash Galhotra, who took charge Thursday, are spelt out in the motto of the state police force.

“Aamjan me vishwas, apradhiyon me dar (trust in people, fear in criminals),” reads Rajasthan Police’s motto.

“the priorities of the police force don’t change every day. But yes, people have different expectations from us now as compared to what they had when I first joined the force,” Galhotra, who took charge Ajit Singh, said.

The DGP said he was fortunate to head one of the best teams of police officers. “I feel privileged to have been chosen to lead a force of more than 100,000 people,” he said, adding that he would try his best to maintain the dignity of his post.

The next Assembly election will be held during his tenure as head of police force. Reached for comments, he said the role of police was to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections.