Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘hanging bridge’ in Kota after 11-year wait, dedicates it to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw open to traffic Rajasthan’s first six-lane cable stayed (CS) bridge in Kota via video conferencing from Udaipur on Tuesday.

While dedicating the cable-stayed bridge to the nation, Modi said, “The project has been pending for 11 years. It should have been completed within one to one-and-a-half years. After the formation of our government in 2014, we restarted work and now the cable-stayed bridge is being dedicated to the nation today.”

The bridge, over Chambal River, has the longest main span of 350 metre in the country and will also act as a bypass to Kota City.

Meanwhile, large LED screens had been put at the bridge to broadcast the PM’s speech from Udaipur and a large number of people arrived at the bridge to witness the ceremony.

Kota MP Om Birla, Kota south MLA Sandeep Sharma, MLA from Ramganjmandi Chandrakanta Meghwal and others attended the ceremony at the bridge in Kota.

Birla said that the bridge will prove a bypass to commuters and will help in making Kota an accident-free city. “With its longest ‘main span’ of 350 metre, among the five cable stayed bridges in the country, this bridge today became an iconic structure like the Bandra–Worli Sea Link in Mumbai and the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata,” he said.

Regional officer, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Rajasthan, MK Jain said that the completion of the 1.4 km-long bridge also completes the East-West Corridor, which is the second longest national highway project in the country linking seven states from Silchar in Assam to Porbandar in Gujarat.

“This bridge will reduce commuting time by 60 minutes through National Highway no 27 (Kota-Chittor National Highway) and National Highway no 12 (Kota-Jhalawar NH). Earlier, commuters had to pass through traffic in Kota City but now they can bypass Kota City within 15 minutes,” Jain said.

“Central span of Naini Brij in Allahabad is 260 meters, the Sea Link in Mumbai is 240 meters, Vidyasagar Setu in Kolkata and Second Vivekanand Bridge in Kolkata is 200 meters and 110 meters respectively so Kota’s CS Bridge has the longest main span of 350 meters,” he added.