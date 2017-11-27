National anthem a must at Rajasthan government hostels

Students of government hostels in the state will now have to sing the national anthem every morning, a release from the government said.

The decision is one of the many recent orders by various government departments for organising recitals of the national anthem and national song. Students of 800 government and government-aided hostels run by the social justice and empowerment department in the state shall sing Jana Gana Mana every morning at 7 in the assembly prayers.

The decision has been taken to kindle the spirit of patriotism among the children, the release said. “Residential schools have already been organising recital of national anthems. We are now starting this tradition in hostels,” said Dr Samit Sharma, director, social justice and empowerment department.

Earlier this month, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) had ordered that national anthem will be played at the JMC headquarters every morning while Vande Mataram will be played in the evening. The order was issued by the JMC additional commissioner to keep the spirit of patriotism alive.

The Rajasthan government this month also organised a mass Vande Mataram recital programme and told all school and college students enrolled in National Service Scheme to participate. The event was organised jointly with the Hindu Spirituality and Service Foundation.