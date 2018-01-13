NEET aspirant commits suicide in Kota, third death this year

An 18-year-old girl, taking coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), committed suicide in Kota on Saturday, police said.

This is the third suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year.

The student, Niharika Devangan, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room by her mates in Jawahar Nagar area of the city, said Neeraj Kumar, circle inspector, Jawahar Nagar police station. No suicide note was found from the room, he added.

The student belonged to Dhantari district in Chhattisgarh and was taking NEET coaching from an institute in Kota for the last three years. She had passed her Class 12 examination last year. Her academic record with the coaching institute shows she was “poor in her studies”, which could have prompted her for suicide, the police said.

Earlier, Neeraj Kumari (17) of Haryana had also hanged herself in her hostel room in the first week of this month. Anurag Bharti (16) of Bihar had also killed himself by jumping into the Chambal river.

Circle officer Neeraj Kumar said that student suicides increase in December-January months when the examinations draw near.

A total of 7 students had ended their lives in Kota in 2017, while around 16 students had taken their lives in the district in 2016. Around 1.50 lakh students take coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations in Kota, known as the coaching hub.