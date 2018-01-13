Newborn missing from Bharatpur govt hospital found after three days

A newborn baby, who was stolen from the government women’s hospital in Bharatpur on January 10, was recovered from a roadside near Rarah village in the district on Saturday.

The baby is healthy and has been handed over to the mother at the hospital, doctors said.

The police are on lookout for two women, who had reportedly stolen the baby.

According to the police, Manisha Devi, 30, wife of Tarif Khan, resident of Hevatka village, gave birth to a baby at the Community Health Centre at Pahari on January 10. As the mother was anaemic, doctors referred her to the women’s hospital in Bharatpur, from where the baby was stolen.

After the matter was reported to the police, two teams were formed to investigate the matter. During the investigation, Devi told the police that an unknown woman, wearing a pair of jeans and black jacket, had come to meet her on the day of incident telling her that her (Devi’s) mother-in-law had sent. “I had gone to the toilet and when I returned, I found my baby and the woman missing,” Devi told the police.

A cycle stand employee, Ram Prakash, confirmed the woman’s presence and told the police that she had left the hospital with another woman and an infant on a white scooty. The police also checked the hospital CCTV to identify the women.

“The accused belong to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and have been identified,” said Rajesh Pathak, the station house officer of Mathura Gate police station, who is heading one of the police teams probing the matter. He said the teams are searching for the two women and they would be arrested “soon”. “It seems a gang from Mathura (UP), involved in stealing, is behind in the crime,” the police said.