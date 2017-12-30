Nihal Chand Goel appointed as Chief Secretary

The state government on Saturday appointed Nihal Chand Goel (59) as the new chief secretary of Rajasthan. He replaced Ashok Jain, who is retiring on December 31.

Goel will hold charge for four months only.

Along with being the chief secretary, Goel will also handle the additional responsibility of being the chairman of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals, Udaipur, until further orders.

A 1982-batch officer, Goel was additional chief secretary (ACS) , forest and environment, tourism, art and culture department and additional chief secretary, coordination – mines and petroleum department, Rajasthan.

Goel, who has done his masters in English Literature and then an MBA, has also served as the collector and district magistrate of Jaisalmer in 1990. He has also been the chairman and managing director of the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

He is known for his excellent public dealing, leadership qualities and handling files.

Goel has been the district collector and magistrate in Alwar in 1991-92 and it is believed that he could prove useful to the government during the by-elections in Alwar.

Meanwhile, the government has transferred five IAS officers on Saturday.

Rajhans Upadhyaya has been made CMD Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation; Vipin Chandra Sharma has been made CMD rural non-agriculture area development authority, Jaipur; Rajiv Swaroop who was ACS industry and government enterprise, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, chairman RIICO, special officer Bhiwadi Industrial Area and ACS coordinator MSME has been made ACS MSME along with the existing charge; Giri Raj Singh, MD Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation and Dr Subodh Agarwal has been made principal secretary forest and environment department, tourism, art and culture department.