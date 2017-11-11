Ninder land row flares up again as villagers clash with JDA team

Barely 10 days after the month-long agitation ended in Ninder village near Jaipur, people on Saturday clashed with a JDA enforcement team at a site of proposed land acquisition in the village.

Clashes broke out when the JDA enforcement team visited the village to “carry out survey work and work on Mandir Mafi land”.

Farmer leader Nagendra Singh Shekhawat said the JDA did not give any information but descended on the village with a large contingent of police force on Saturday morning.

“Police used lathis to beat up women and other villagers. This is a conspiracy to break our agreement and stop the re-survey work as fresh survey will expose the shoddy survey done by the JDA earlier,” Shekhawat told HT.

The JDA, however, denied the charges.

“JDA officials had gone to Ninder to carry out survey work and the work on the Mandir Mafi land when the people there started pelting stones. We used minimum force to disperse the crowd and also picked a few people but no lathi-charge happened,” JDA superintendent of police Rahul Jain, who heads the enforcement cell, told HT.

He said the JDA was not bound to inform villagers beforehand.

Notably, the month-long agitation of farmers in Ninder on the outskirts of Jaipur ended on October 31 with the state government agreeing to conduct a fresh survey of the land earmarked for acquisition.

A three-member committee was formed for the purpose. The state government also agreed to their five-point demand, including a detailed re-survey of the area.

The farmers have been agitating against acquisition of land by the JDA for a housing project proposed on nearly 1,350 bighas at Ninder.

They were hopeful that the new survey would be able to reflect the ground situation and ensure a better compensation.

Shekhawat said: “The earlier survey conducted by JDA before acquiring the land had many faults as many farms were marked as barren land and hamlets were shown as vacant land.”

In 2011, the JDA issued a notification for acquisition of the land and the process was completed on paper by mid 2013.

A farmers agitation at that time had fizzled out, but a prolonged agitation launched since September this year has forced the government to talk to the protestors.

The farmers under the banner of Zameen Samadhi Satyagrah had intensified the agitation from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, and 21 of them had buried themselves neck deep in pits.