Nine juveniles escape from observation home in Jaipur, one held

Nine juvenile delinquents fled from a government-run observation home in Sethi Colony here after breaking a bathroom wall on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

The boys managed to dodge the security guards posted at the observation home. However, one of them was later arrested. All the boys are in the age group of 14 to 18 years.

“There is no CCTV camera installed in the area from where the juveniles fled.Still, we have managed to nab one of them. We are interrogating him to know their plan. We have repeatedly written to the observation home administration asking them to beef up security and renovate the old building but our reminders have fallen on deaf ears,” incharge SHO, Transport Nagar Police Station, Om Prakash said.

“We are examining the photos and addresses of the juveniles and contacting their families to know their whereabouts.In September and November last year, 16 and 17 juveniles respectively had managed to escape from the same observation home,” the police said.

Commissioner and secretary of the child empowerment department Narayan Lal said this was the fifth such incident since July last year. “We have written to the finance department asking them to sanction 24 security men to guard the observation home round-the-clock,” he said.