No classrooms, school students forced to study under open sky in Mewat

Students of the government senior secondary school at Dhaulet village under Pahari sub-division in Mewat region of Bharatpur district are forced to study under the open sky in the absence of classrooms.

The school, established in 1959 and promoted as senior secondary 2015, has 203 students from class 1 to 12. It has only two rooms, one being used as the midday meal kitchen and the other for the teachers.

“We are disappointed to see the students sitting on ground in open despite winter or summer season. I have written to senior officials to arrange the school building for students, but in vain,” said Mukut Bihari, the school principal. During adverse weather condition such as rains, students are asked to go homes, he added.

The proposal for the school building has been forwarded to Pahari block development officer (BDO) Rajeev Jain through the panchayat secretary. Jain, however, said, “I am not aware that the school does not have a building, but I will try to sanction budget for the building after the due documentation process.”

Bharatpur district council member Shareef Khan said the senior secondary school, located at the panchayat headquarter of Dhaulet, does not a building despite the fact that hundreds of students come from various villages to study there. “We have written some request letters to government to construct building in school, but nobody is ready to fulfil the demand,” he said.

The Mewat region, which has high student dropout rate due to lack of educational facilities, is infamous for backwardness and criminal activities.