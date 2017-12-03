No CM-level meet of for 12 years, Chambal projects in limbo

Issues like preparation of a new Chambal river Basin master plan, renovation of dams and hydel power plants and matters related to inter-state projects over the Chambal have been getting delayed as the chief ministerial-level meeting of the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan interstate control board has not taken place in the last 12 years. This despite both states being ruled by the BJP.

The last interstate control board meeting of Rajasthan and MP took place in 2005 in Jaipur and was attended by Vasundhara Raje, who was the CM in 2005, and the then MP chief minister Babulal Gaur.

Sources said that though MP-Rajasthan water sharing is considered to be one of the most peaceful water-sharing agreements with no disputes lying in courts. The interstate control board meetings are crucial for policy making and are supposed to be held every year. However, heads of both the state governments have not shown any interest in organising these meetings.

At present, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan is the chairman of the board till September next year after which Rajasthan CM will be the designated chairperson.

When asked why the CM level meetings were not held, water resource minister Dr Rampratap said that there is no specific reason for not holding the meetings. “Since there are no major disputes between both the states, so interstate issues are resolved mutually at the meeting of officials of water resource department of both the states, so need for such CM level meetings were probably not felt,” said Dr Rampratap.

The secretary of the interstate control board, whose office is situated in Kota (Rajasthan), has written to the principal secretaries of water resource department (WCD) of both the states for conducting the 14th board meeting. The board in its letter has asked both states to decide the date, time and venue of the CM-level meeting and inform it.

“The CM level board meeting is necessary for a decision on Chambal river basin master plan for optimum utilization of water, strengthening of the dams and canals of Chambal basin and modernization of the hydel power plants on Chambal river dams,” said secretary of the MP-Rajasthan interstate control board, Hemant Kumar Jain.

The other agendas include resolution the distribution of revenue received from industries towards water usage, disposal of the common works carried out by both the states on interstate projects of Chambal River projects and sanction to the proposed interstate projects between both the states.