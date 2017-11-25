No end to ‘Padmavati’ protests, Bhilwara observes bandh

The bandh called by different groups and trade associations in Bhilwara town on Saturday against the film ‘Padmavati’ remained peaceful, barring a “stray incidents” of violence, in which some youths clashed with the traders and police had to use mild lathi-charge to control them.

Youths wearing saffron headgear and muffler had started gathering in the main markets at about 9 am to ensure that the shops remained closed. While imposing the bandh near Krishi Upaj Mandi market, some youths clashed with employees at a liquor shop and police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

However, Bhilwara Sadar police circle officer Parbat Singh denied any lathi-charge and said that the situation was entirely peaceful.

People belonging to different groups took out a march from Chitrakoot Dham to the station square. The groups that took part in the rally include Mewar Khastriya Mahasabha Sansthan, Karni Sena, ABVP, Swarnkar Samaj, Netaji Subash Market Association and cloth merchant association among others. There was heavy police deployment on the entire stretch to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

People belonging to Sarv Brahman Mahasabha also held a signature drive in Jaipur and sent a memorandum that it claimed was signed with the blood of 10,000 people to the Censor Board urging it not to release the film in controversy.

Earlier this month, another body Jauhar Smriti Sansthan had called a bandh in Chittorgarh and other groups such as Karni Sena had also shut down the Chittorgarh Fort for the public.

On November 20, Rajasthan government stated that it will not allow release of ‘Padmavati’ unless suggestions sent by chief minister Vasundhara Raje to information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani are incorporated.

On November 18, Raje had written to Irani suggesting that a committee comprising historians, experts and members of Rajput community be formed to identify any historical distortions in the movie to ensure that sentiments of any community are not hurt.