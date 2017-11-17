No haulage charge on Rajasthan luxury train: Piyush Goyal

No haulage charges will be levied on Rajasthan’s luxury tourist train Palace on Wheels (PoW), railway minister Piyush Goyal told chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday, assuring assistance for the operation of new trains in the state.

Haulage is the business of transporting goods by rail or road.

Raje also urged Goyal in Delhi for relaxation in recovery of pending charges on the Royal Rajasthan Wheels (RRW) train.

With the railway ministry’s permission, Raje said, the state is running RRW this tourism season instead of PoW as it has become old. She also proposed running of PoW as a heritage train.

The CM urged Goyal to maintain the heritage importance of 70-km-long Dholpur-Sarmathura rail line. Without removing the historic rail line, she said, new broad-gauge line can be laid in parallel.

A broad-gauge line is being laid between Sarmathura and Gangapur (75km) to connect Delhi with Chennai as well as Mumbai via Dholpur-Karauli, Raje said. The project cost is estimated to be above Rs 2000 crore.

Raje demanded increase in railway racks to strengthen coal transport and ensure 24x7 electricity supply to the state.

