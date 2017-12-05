No headway in Nahargarh fort death case, outfits seek justice

Nearly two weeks after 40-year-old Chetan Saini was found hanging on the ramparts of Nahargarh fort, the police are yet to reach a firm conclusion about the death.

Some messages related to film Padmavati were found inscribed on stones at the spot where Saini’s body was found on November 24.

Members of some Hindu outfits under the banner of Sarv Samaj Ekta held a protest near Jal Mahal on Tuesday, demanding justice in the Saini case. They alleged that Chetan’s death was a case of murder, and urged the police to nab the killers.

“Why have the police registered it as a case of unnatural death? We want it to be registered under sections of murder and the culprits should be nabbed at the earliest. For how long should we wait?” asked Sajjan Kumar Saini, a University of Rajasthan student who was a part of the protest. He demanded that Chetan’s family be given monetary compensation.

“We explained to the protesters that the case is being investigated in great detail and senior officials are constantly monitoring the case,” said Pratap Mal, assistant commissioner of police, Amer.

The forensic science laboratory (FSL) is likely to give its report this week about the viscera collected from Chetan’s body, his computer and mobile phone, the stones found with inscriptions on the spot, and the rope with which he was found hanging. The FSL report, particularly whether the inscriptions were in Chetan’s handwriting, might throw up clues about the mysterious death.

Police officials have hinted that based on first impression, the case seems to be one of suicide. “No evidence that points towards murder has emerged so far,” said Ram Kishan Bishnoi, the station house officer of Brahmpuri police station and the investigating officer in the case.

Satyendra Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur North, agreed, saying Chetan had loans to repay and had even mortgaged his wife’s jewellery.