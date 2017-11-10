Another Rajasthan royal adds Jat muscle to Rajput protest against Padmavati

Former royal family member Vishvendra Singh demanded that a sedition case be registered against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over his disputed film Padmavati, in which he has allegedly distorted historical facts.

Singh on Friday said that the Jat community across Rajasthan will protest against the film.

He said that there are three objectionable points against the film. The first is the fact that film censor board member Amit Gupta had tweeted that a film needs 68 days to release after being passed by the censor board and Padmavati has still not been sent to the board.

The second is that Padmavati (played by Deepika Padukone) presents the Ghoomar dance without a veil in front of men in the film, while women in royal families were not allowed to perform the Ghoomar dance without a veil in front of men. “Women in my family performed ghoomar during marriages but they danced under the veil and not in front of men.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali distorted the glorious history of Rani Padmini for earning money. We urge both state and central governments to register sedition case against filmmaker Bhansali for distorting history,” said Singh.

Singh’s third point that the youth after watching the film might start to believe it as history. “After 25 year, youths will believe what the movie shows. Distorted history is being portrayed through the film,” Singh said.

Rani Padmini or Padmavati was 13-14-century queen of Chittorgarh and the Rajput community has alleged that the movie suggests an amorous relationship between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. Bhansali and his team have dismissed the claims.

The Karni Sena and other communities had recently staged a protest in Bharatpur division along with some parts of the state demanding a complete ban on Padmavati.