Now, Karni Sena claims that Dawood invested money in Padmavati

Calling Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali a “cultural goon”, “trickster” and a “regular offender”, Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Sunday said that it wanted a ban on the film and claimed underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s money was invested in the film.

Karni Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that the decision to defer the film’s release was a part of Bhansali’s “drama”. “We have heard the movie’s release date (December 1) has been postponed. We will be on the streets as soon as a new release date is announced. All we want is a complete ban on the film,” Kalvi said.

“We will not allow the release of Padmavati at any cost,” he added.

The release of Bhansali’s historical drama was “voluntarily” deferred, a spokesperson for the film’s producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures said earlier on Sunday.

The Karni Sena leader also claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s money was invested in the movie. “I got three threat calls from international numbers -- one from Karachi, which indicates Dawood’s money is involved... What is the interest of a man sitting in Karachi in bumping me off?”

The outfit has also deferred its decision of holding a Bharat Bandh on December 1.

Protests against the film with sword-wielding Rajput women in turbans demanded a ban on the film, which they allege distorts historical facts.

The women’s wing of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (RRKS) said they will start a signature campaign across Kota from Monday to demand a ban on Padmavati.

The RRKS held a meeting at the Aashapala temple in Kota. RRKS women wing state general secretary Neena Chhapol said that Rani Padmavati was the epitome of Rajput and Hindu women who gave her life through Johar.

RRKS district president Tapasya Naruka said Rajput women were not behind men and could lift sword if needed. The RRKS said it was not in favour of any negotiation on the film and wanted a complete ban.

With inputs from agencies