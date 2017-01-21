Now, you can pay to feed the needy at Annapurna Rasoi

Soon you will be able to sponsor meals for the needy through the Annapurna Rasoi scheme.

“Under this new scheme, people can sponsor meals at the Annapurna Rasois by paying the subsidy that is being paid by the government,” said the director of Directorate of Local Bodies (DLB), Pawan Arora.

The Annapurna Rasoi scheme, launched by the Rajasthan government, serves meals at nominal rates to the underprivileged. At present, these kitchens offer breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch for Rs 8. The actual cost of the breakfast is Rs 21.70 and lunch is Rs 23.70. The government gives a subsidy of Rs 16.70 (for breakfast) and Rs 15.70 (for lunch) to the trust which runs these kitchens.

According to senior DLB officials, the new scheme, which will be launched from next week, will be instrumental in increasing the current limit of 100 plates at the rasois. At present, the rasois close down after serving 100 breakfasts and meals. “The money will be used to provide meals at the kitchens after the current limit of 100 plates is reached,” added Arora.

“We are in the process of creating a website for the Annapurna Rasoi scheme along with a toll-free number. A separate bank account will also be opened where the public can transfer the money. Under this scheme, if a person wants to contribute, he will have to sponsor at least 100 meals (breakfast or lunch),” said Arora.

The menu at these kitchens includes delicacies made of wheat, rice, corn, nutritious grains and vegetables. Staple Rajasthani dishes such as Gehu ka Mitha Khichda, Besan Gatta Pulao, jawar ki Mitha Khichra and Dal Dhokli are also served. Each Annapurna Rasoi has four staff members, including the cooks, helper and supervisor.

Principal secretary, department of Local Self Governance, Manjeet Singh said that people would also be allowed to dedicate the meals on personal occasions. “People sponsoring meals can mention if they are doing so for a special occasion like birthday, anniversary or in the memory of their parents. They can also be present at the mobile kitchens when the meals are being served,” said Singh.

At present, around 1,500 people in Jaipur eat their meals at these mobile kitchens every day. Five such mobile kitchens are currently functioning and the government plans to start 25 more such rasois here.