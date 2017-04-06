Officials fudging number of contraceptives to face action

Rajasthan mission director of the national health mission Naveen Jain on Thursday directed the state government to take action against the officers-in-charge of the family welfare department and storekeepers of four districts for fudging the number of contraceptives used more than allotted to them.

Hindustan Times on Thursday published a report that revealed that Alwar, Barmer, Sawai Madhopur and Pali district family welfare department officers-in-charge and storekeepers used at least 20% more intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) between April 2013 and January 2017, leading to suspicion that some devices could were used only for papers.

Jain said the discrepancy came to light through the use of e-sadhan, a web-based contraceptive logistics management information system.

Storekeepers and family welfare officers-in-charge of the four districts, who were summoned to Jaipur, said they were having previous inventory of IUCDs.

“The storekeepers were found careless in maintaining the inventory for years and strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

The e-saadhan deals with collection, processing and reporting of family planning commodities data to ensure the tracking of supply chain accurately and on a real time basis that reduces supply imbalances and regulate the flow of contraceptives at different levels.

The system provides accurate, timely and appropriate data to the decision makers at all levels of the supply chain of family planning commodities.

The data revealed that during the four years, the department had allotted 77,438 IUCDs to the Alwar district but the health authorities there claimed to have utilizes 92,677 IUCDs. Similarly, Barmer claimed 66067 IUCDs against the allotted 59,400, Sawai Madhopur claimed 41,667 against the allotted 37,600 and Pali claimed 62,595 against the allotment of 47,174 IUCDs.

Jain said the officials and storekeepers will be issued notices under Section 17CCA (classification, control and appeal) of the Rajasthan Service Rules, 1971.