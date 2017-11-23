Ombudsman to redress grievances of people living with HIV/AIDS

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan government will formulate guidelines and rules to redress complaints of HIV positive people besides appointing an ombudsman, an official said on Thursday.

Rajasthan is the first state that has started work for formulating guidelines and rules as per the provisions laid down in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, said Dr Pradeep Choudhary, joint director (information, education and communications) at the Rajasthan state AIDS control society.

The act brings in legal accountability and establishes formal mechanisms for inquiring into complaints and redressing grievances of people living with HIV and mandates states to appoint ombudsman for redressing complaints.

A meeting of representatives from different departments including health, woman and child development, police, transport, railways, social justice and empowerment, Rajasthan state legal services authority, NGOs and development partners was held on Wednesday on the issue Choudhary said.

Representatives gave their suggestions, including the role of the police, how to work on health issues, no breach of confidentiality, special privilege for HIV positive woman and children, social stigma among others, he said.

“A 10-member committee has been formed with the additional project director of the state AIDS control society as the member secretary, We will work on framing state-specific guidelines and rules and will send it to the Centre for its sanction by end of the financial year.”

The state government will draft the guidelines and rules for carrying out the provision of the act, including appointing ombudsmam, he said, adding that ombudsman will be empowered to record and inquire into complaints besides suggesting measures to provide diagnostic facilities to people with HIV/ AIDS.