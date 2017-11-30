OP Galhotra is new chief of Rajasthan police

The state government appointed Om Prakash Galhotra as the head of Rajasthan police on Thursday, superseding seniority of four officers. Current DGP Ajit Singh retired on Thursday.

Born on October 15, 1959, Galhotra is a native of Haryana and is a 1985-batch Rajasthan-cadre IPS officer. He will occupy the post until October 2019.

Galhotra’s appointment superseded one director general of police (DGP) and three ADG-level officers. DG (Home Guards) Navdeep Singh of 1981 batch is the most senior IPS officer in the state. KK Sharma (BSF DG) and Kapil Garg are from 1982 batch, and Sudhir Pratap Singh is from the 1983 batch.

Galhotra’s first posting in Rajasthan was as assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Kota. He was SP of Dholpur, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur and Bharatpur.

He’s had two stints at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). From 1996 to 2000, he was SP, CBI, and from May 2008 to November 2015, he was the joint director at the central agency.

He won the Police Medal in 2001 and President Police Medal in 2009.

Galhotra was the front runner in the race for the new DGP because he is believed to be Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s favourite. He was inspector general of police of Jaipur Range from 2004 to 2007 in her previous regime.

The police officer held the charge of ADG of armed battalions until Thursday. He was promoted to the rank of DG and then appointed the head of police force. His batchmate Dr Sunil Kumar Mehrotra has also been promoted to the rank of DG. Order for his posting will be issued.

Galhotra took over charge from the outgoing DGP in the evening before the ceremonial farewell ceremony for Singh.