Padmavati row: Ajmer Dargah Diwan wades in, wants PM to ban film

The ongoing row over upcoming Bollywood film “Padmavati” deepened further with Ajmer Dargah Diwan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan coming out in support of the protesting Rajput community and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the film, saying it hurt religious sentiments.

In a statement, Abedin compared the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with controversial writers Salman Rushdie, Taslima Nasreen and Tareq Fatah, who he said had “played with the religious sentiments of Muslims through their statements, while taking benefit of freedom of speech and expression.”

“Bhansali too has hurt the sentiments of people of Rajasthan who regard Rani Padmini as a motherly figure,” he said.

He also said a film, in which historical facts were depicted in a distorted manner, could adversely affect the law-and-order situation if it was allowed to be screened in theatres. Abedin added that the film should be reviewed and it should be ensured that it did not hurt the religious sentiments of any community.

Describing Rajput queen Padmini as a symbol of valour and pride for women, he alleged that Bhansali, for monetary gains, was trying to distort history and character of a woman who has inspired generations in Rajasthan and other parts of the country by her sacrifice. “She along with thousands of other Rajput women sacrificed their life to protect their honour and to dilute the significance of such a character for paltry monetary gains should be vehemently opposed,” he added.

Abedin said it was surprising that even though there were countrywide protests against Bhansali’s film “Padmavati”, the board put up by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Chittorgarh fort stated that Alauddin Khilji saw Rani Padmini through a mirror and reportedly went to the extent of ravaging Chittor in order to possess her.