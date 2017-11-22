Padmavati row: Jaipur court defers order on complaint against Bhansali, film’s cast

The court of additional district judge (ADJ) - 16 on Wednesday deferred its order while hearing a complaint against film Padmavati’s producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others.

The complaint alleged that the filmmaker had chosen a controversial topic under a conspiracy that has led to anarchy and violent protests across the country.

The complaint was filed by Bhawani Shankar Sharma (42), who identified himself as a social worker. Sharma’s lawyer Farid Khan said that the judge wanted to know how the film hurt sentiments of the complainant and why another complaint was necessary when there were other complaints and petitions on the film already being heard.

“We told the court that the film does not just concern the Rajput community but is a matter of Indian history. And even if there are other complaints, as a citizen of India my client has a right to file a complaint,” said Khan.

The complainant said that producers were criminals who made the film with vested interests and it has hurt the sentiments of the people. “Padmavati is worshipped by a community and a major fair is organised in Chittorgarh every year in honour of the queen,” read the complaint.

The complaint has been filed against Bhansali, the cast of the film and also the Censor Board chairman and its members. “The Censor Board did not act when the trailer of the film was released,” said Sharma.

The complainant wanted an investigation into the complaint under 156(3) of CrPC and the court will give its order on Thursday.